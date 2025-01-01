2027: Egba Lokan Agenda Debunks Adopting Yayi As Guber Candidate

Share

The Egba Lokan Agenda 2027 yesterday debunked the publication claiming it has adopted Senator Adeola Olamilekan (YAYI), currently representing Ogun West at the Senate, as one of the Egba hopefuls for the 2027 Ogun governorship.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Chief Mustapha Abdulhakeem, said the misleading information emanated early last week when a report attributed to the organization, purportedly issued by Professor Yemi Oke, one of the founding member of the Egba Lokan Agenda 2027, surfaced online.

It said: “Recognizing his intention to detribalize our movement, we strategically chose not to dignify the some of the claim with a response, thereby denying it the traction it sought.

“However, our attention has now been drawn to a news article on THISDAY referencing the Prof. Yemi Oke’s report as a basis to curry cheap political advantage for the legitimization-seeking ambition of Senator YAYI to rule Ogun State in 2027.

“Therefore, the Egba Lokan Agenda 2027 is compelled to write a rejoinder to set the record straight, especially for the unsuspecting public who may be misled by these desperate politicians and actors.”

