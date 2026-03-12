New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
2027: Edo Revenue Service Chair Resigns, Okpebolo Reassigns Others

The Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) Chairman Oladele Bankole-Balogun, has resigned from his position to pursue his political aspiration.

Governor Monday Okpebholo had asked public officeholders targeting elective positions in the 2027 general election to resign their appointments.

Bankole-Balogun is the third government appointee to resign. Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House Pius Alile, and Terry Igiebor, a member of the Edo State Audit Service Commission, had earlier resigned for the purpose.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Umar Ikhilor said Okpebholo had assigned Odior Osirenimhe to replace Bankole-Balogun.

He added: “Consequently, Idiake Akhimien, who currently serves as an Executive Director in the Edo State Internal Revenue Service, has been re-assigned to the Edo State Audit Service Commission as its Chairman.

