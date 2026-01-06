A House of Representatives representing Labour Party (LP) in the 10th National Assembly, Murphy Omoruyi has officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

New Telegraph reports that Omoruyi, the last remaining LP member in the House from Edo State, represents Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency.

Speaking on his defection, he said his decision to leave the LP aligns with the wishes of his constituents.

Since his election to the National Assembly, Omoruyi said he has remained committed to fulfilling his core responsibilities of lawmaking and legislative oversight.

Addressing journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, Omoruyi said his steadfast support for the LP had earned him the

“The Last Man Standing” title, reflecting his loyalty and commitment to the party.

He added, “However, in spite of all efforts, the intractable crises rocking the Labour Party have made my continued stay in the party impossible.”

“I joined the new coalition of the African Democratic Congress sequel to my resignation from the Labour Party conveyed in a letter to my ward chairman, Ward 10, Egor Local Government Area, on the 30th December, 2025, which has since been accepted.

“As I join the African Democratic Congress today, I pledge my full commitment to working with party leaders, coalition partners, and stakeholders to advance the cause of good governance and effective representation. “Together, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and ensure that the voices of ordinary Nigerians are heard and respected. “To my constituents, I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to you. Your trust remains my guiding principle, and I assure you that this step is taken to serve your interests better and secure a brighter future for our constituency. “Our constituents are crying. They are on our neck. There are no good roads. The current government made life difficult for our people. “As a Representative of the people, I decided to pitch a tent with our people. They want to remove this government, and I have to join them to actualise the dream.