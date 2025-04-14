2027: Edo Govt, PDP On Collision Course 

Share

The Edo State Government and the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed on Monday over what the opposition party described as Governor Monday Okpebholo’s premature campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement issued by the PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, the party described the reported federal government disclaimer as a major blow to Senator Okpebholo’s alleged attempt to curry favour with President Tinubu through “reckless and unlawful political grandstanding.”

The statement reads in part: “The Presidency has publicly disclaimed the premature and illegal 2027 campaign billboards flooding parts of Nigeria, including those promoted by Senator Monday Okpebholo and the APC-led government in Edo State.

“In a statement titled ‘Presidency Disclaims 2027 Campaign Billboards Nationwide’, the Federal Government expressed dismay over the growing number of unauthorized political billboards and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“This marks a major blow to Senator Okpebholo’s desperate attempts to curry favour with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Presidency’s intervention clearly validates our concerns and exposes the deceitful tactics of the Edo APC, which has shown a complete disregard for the nation’s electoral laws.”

Nehikhare further accused the Edo APC of embarrassing the people of the state and bringing disrepute upon themselves through illegal political antics.

Responding, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, described the PDP’s statement as “misleading, reckless, and malicious.”

According to him: “Our attention has been drawn to yet another reckless, misleading, and malicious statement credited to the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare.

“In the said statement, the PDP once again peddled baseless claims and sought to mislead the public on matters it either does not understand or deliberately chooses to misrepresent.

“It is a shameful display of the PDP’s obsession with fabricating lies against Governor Monday Okpebholo and the progressive administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

“These repeated outbursts are the product of a party drowning in irrelevance and desperately trying to remain in public discourse.”

Itua added that it was hypocritical for the PDP, which he claimed had abused power and violated the law while in office, to now attempt to lecture others on democratic values.

He concluded: “Let it also be noted that at the appropriate time, the PDP and its officials, including Chris Nehikhare, will be held accountable for the spurious allegations they have repeatedly made against Governor Okpebholo and other public officials.

“Edo belongs to all of us, and no amount of bitterness or false propaganda will derail the will of the people or slow down the pace of development.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

