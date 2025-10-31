2027 : Edo APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term, Receives Defectors

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term in office.

This is as the party received defectors from the oppositions People’s Democratic party (PDP) and the Labour party (LP).

The endorsement, which took place in Edo Central, brought together key political figures including the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa,

Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole and the Minister for Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, among others.

Addressing party faithful, the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for his continued support to Edo people, particularly in infrastructure development.

Okpebholo said: “I want to thank Mr. President for what he’s doing for Edo people. We will let him know that we are for him completely here.”

“When I went to Abuja to discuss the road infrastructural challenge. The Minister of Works came down to inspect it. Now, the Agbor road among other project have been approved, and in a few weeks, you’ll see caterpillars working on this Agbor road.

“The President is not coming here to campaign because we have already done the campaign.”

The Governor also promised to remain connected to his roots even after his tenure, emphasizing that service to the people remains his top priority.

Senator Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State, praised both President Tinubu and Governor Okpebholo for fostering stability and development.

Oshiomhole said: “One of the things the governor always reminds us is that he is not borrowing to execute projects.”

“If the President had not created a transparent financial environment, many of his ideas could have died in his head. When you have a good driver, you retain him. Constant change can make the vehicle collapse.”

In his remarks, the Minister for Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, described President Tinubu’s administration as one that has introduced the most far-reaching reforms in Nigeria’s history.

“No administration since independence has embarked on impactful reforms like President Tinubu’s.

“These reforms will put Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development,” he said.

Retired General Cecil Isegaigbe moved the motion for the formal adoption of President Tinubu as APC’s preferred candidate for 2027, seconded by Hon. Joe Ikpea, Senator representing Edo Central, and unanimously adopted by Senator Oshiomhole and other leaders.

To strengthen mobilization efforts, four campaign buses were donated through the Office of the Special Adviser on Youths to coordinators from Edo North, Edo Central, and Edo South.

New entrants from the PDP and LP led by Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa, Hon. Patrick Iluobe, Mr. Ehime Edangbe, and Hon. Anthony Iselobho were formally welcomed into the APC fold.