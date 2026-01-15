2027: Edo ADC Welcomes Dele Momodu – Oboh

The Edo State chapter of the African Democractic Congress (ADC), on Thursday, officially welcome 2023 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful and veteran journalist, Dele Momodu to the party.

New Telegraph reports that Momodu was warmly received by the State Chairman, Kennedy Odion, alongside stakeholders and members of the party in Benin City, the state capital.

According to the ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, Dele Momodu’s historic declaration is a defining political moment for Edo State, the South-South region, and Nigeria’s democratic future.

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant and globally respected media icon, officially joined the ADC, in Benin City on Thursday, January 15,.

Momodu brings decades of experience in public discourse, nation-building, and civic engagement to the party. His decision to align with the ADC underscores the party’s rising national appeal and its commitment to progressive, people-centred governance.

In his welcome remarks, the ADC Edo State Chairman, Kennedy Odion, assured party members and supporters that Edo State is ready to harness the momentum generated by Momodu’s entry

“ADC Edo receives Chief Dele Momodu with open arms. His declaration strengthens our structure and energises our base as we work collectively to offer Edo people and Nigerians a credible, visionary alternative. This is a new chapter for our party in the state,” Odion said.

Delivering a powerful welcome address, H.E. John Odigie Oyegun, ADC Edo National Leader and former National Chairman of the APC, hailed Momodu’s decision as a homecoming of progressive ideals.

“Chief Dele Momodu embodies the finest traditions of courage, intellect, and patriotism. His entry into the ADC strengthens our resolve to build a principled political movement anchored on justice, equity, and national rebirth.

Edo State and Nigeria stand to gain immensely from his wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to democratic values,” Oyegun said.

Representing the National Chairman, Distinguished Senator David Mark, the National Chief Whip of ADC, Elder Festus Igbinoba, described Momodu’s declaration as a national asset to the party.

“On behalf of our National Chairman, Senator David Mark, I warmly welcome Chief Dele Momodu to the ADC family. His courage to stand with a party driven by ideology rather than expediency reinforces our mission to rescue Nigeria through disciplined leadership, unity of purpose, and people-oriented policies,” Igbinoba noted.

In a rousing political speech that drew sustained applause, Chief Dele Momodu

said “ADC is the Party Nigeria Has Been Waiting For”

He further explained the motivation behind his decision to join the ADC, describing the party as the most credible platform to rescue Nigeria from deepening poverty, despair, and failed leadership.

“I have spent my life speaking truth to power, engaging leaders, and listening to the heartbeat of ordinary Nigerians. Today, I stand with the African Democratic Congress because ADC represents conscience, courage, and clarity of purpose,” Momodu declared.

He lamented the worsening socio-economic conditions in the country, noting that millions of Nigerians have been pushed into abject poverty despite the nation’s vast human and natural resources.

“Nigeria is too rich to be this poor. Our people are suffering not because they lack talent or resilience but because leadership has repeatedly failed them. ADC offers a fresh ideological direction—one rooted in social justice, economic inclusion, and genuine federalism,” he said.

Momodu emphasised that Nigerians across regions, generations, and social classes are increasingly gravitating toward the ADC as a party of hope.

“From the streets to the campuses, from market women to professionals, Nigerians are gearing towards ADC because they see a party that listens, a party that feels their pain, and a party determined to lift them from poverty to prosperity. ADC is fast becoming the political home for Nigerians who are tired of recycled promises and empty slogans,” he added.

He further described the ADC as a movement rather than a mere political platform.

“ADC is not owned by godfathers or cabals. It is owned by the people. This is why I believe ADC is the party to belong to, if you truly desire a Nigeria where leadership serves, not exploits; where governance empowers, not impoverishes,” Momodu concluded.

Speaking on the development, Mabel Oboh described Momodu’s entry as a strategic boost that signals growing confidence in the ADC as a credible alternative platform for inclusive governance and democratic renewal across the South-South region and Nigeria as a whole.

“Chief Dele Momodu’s decision to join the African Democratic Congress is both symbolic and strategic. It reflects a convergence of values—integrity, courage, inclusivity, and a resolute belief in the power of the people. ADC continues to attract voices of conscience and capacity who are committed to reshaping Nigeria’s political narrative,” Oboh stated.

The declaration ceremony attracted a strong convergence of ADC leaders and national stalwarts, including Senators Yisa Braimoh, Roland Owie, Ehigie Uzamere, and Isaiah Osifo, alongside other Edo State leadership members, delegates, and stakeholders, demonstrating broad-based support for the party’s expanding influence.

Observers describe Momodu’s entry into the ADC as a significant boost to the party’s national outlook, reinforcing its image as a growing political force poised to redefine Nigeria’s democratic and developmental trajectory ahead of future elections.