2027: E-Registration’ll Ensure Internal Democracy In APC, Says Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has formally flagged off the All Progressives Congress (APC) electronic membership registration exercise, emphasizing that the process is crucial to the growth, credibility, and future planning of the ruling party.

Speaking during the flag-off of the APC e-registration training exercise held at the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) hall in Akure, Aiyedatiwa stated that it was essential for party members to fully appreciate the challenges and significance of the registration drive.

He said the e-registration initiative aligned with the long-standing vision of President Bola Tinubu, even before he became president, adding that what the president had always envisioned was now being implemented. “This is to tell you how important this exercise is.

It is very important for our party, not just our party, but the leader of our party, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, the governor said. He urged party members to demonstrate commitment by taking the registration exercise seriously, stressing that mobilisation should be based on influence and encouragement rather than coercion.

National Vice Chairman of APC, South-West, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, said the ongoing electronic registration of party members was critical to strengthening the APC’s structure, internal democracy, and credibility ahead of future congresses and primary elections.

He said the timing of the exercise highlighted the importance the APC attaches to party affairs, noting that the registration was designed to achieve multiple objectives.

In his welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Matters and Party Affairs, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole, said the APC had embarked on the electronic registration exercise to build a credible, technology-driven database of party members nationwide.