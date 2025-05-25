Share

The ongoing coalition meeting organised by the National Political Consultative Group (North), at the Abuja Continental Hotel, has been briefly disrupted following a disagreement over representation for Jigawa State.

The high-level coalition meeting involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi descended into chaos as delegates from Jigawa State disrupted the proceedings.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that tensions rose when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, announced a delegate to speak for the state.

In protest, several Jigawa delegates stormed the stage, blocking the individual from speaking and insisting they would not be represented by those named.

As the confrontation escalated, security personnel, including members of the Nigerian Police, DSS, and private guards, quickly formed a protective barrier around key figures such as Atiku, Amaechi and others.

Calm was restored, as Mustapha Lamido, son of former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, along with another delegate, was chosen to speak on behalf of the state.

