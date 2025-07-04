Australia-based Nigerian publisher of 9News Nigeria and CEO of Nine Communications Ltd, Mr. Obinna Ejianya, has x-rayed the political formation of African Democratic Congress (ADC), formed to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, warning the presidential candidate of the Labour party (LP), Peter Obi, not to waste his time contesting.

Speaking during an interview, Mr. Ejianya urged Mr. Peter Obi against contesting the 2027 presidential election, asserting that the politicians forming the coalition are the same individuals responsible for Nigeria’s current challenges.

The media expert advised Mr. Obi to allow President Tinubu to complete his term, noting that the coalition lacks the structure and sincerity to allow Obi emerge as the presidential flag bearer in 2027. He emphasized that the coalition is not strong or united enough to provide the platform Peter Obi would need to excel in the next presidential election.

According to him, the group is nothing extraordinary, merely a mix of politicians with differing trajectories and personal ambitions. Their alliance, he argued, is only born out of the realization that Tinubu wouldn’t have emerged as president in 2023 had they been united.

“There is nothing special about them. All of them have their trajectories and persona, political trajectories as well and what they have done in terms of governance and all of those things.

“However, Tinubu emerged president in 2023 because there was division among them. So, I think right now, they’re coming to the realization that ‘had we not divided our interests and put all we have in one basket, we could have pulled a bigger trigger,” he said.

Mr. Ejianya further pointed out that whatever differences caused them to go separate ways in 2023 still persist, and these differences may prevent any meaningful progress from the coalition.

“They still have those differences living in them. Even though they may seem to be working together physically, I still see the division.

“They all have personal interests which surpass national interest, even as they form this coalition,” he added.

He also analyzed the makeup of the coalition, stating that most of the politicians involved were previously in the PDP. He questioned why they didn’t simply rebuild the PDP instead of forming another group, arguing that the same issues that caused their fallout in PDP would likely resurface in the new coalition.

On the other hand, Ejianya acknowledged that the coalition appears to be banking on Peter Obi’s popularity, as many Nigerians still view him as a viable alternative in 2027. Nonetheless, he advised the former Anambra State governor to step aside from the 2027 race.

“If I had my take, I would have advised them to rebuild the PDP and give Nigeria a viable opposition party that could also check and balance President Tinubu’s administration.

“By doing so, Nigeria would enjoy a better dividend of democracy. But if they’re chasing 2027 now—grouping and regrouping—that will only breed more political sentiment and confusion.”

He stressed that politicians should be focused on solving Nigeria’s current problems, particularly insecurity and the economy, instead of obsessing over an election that’s still two years away.

The media personality made it clear that his concerns stem from the plight of average Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of elite divisions and political confusion.

He therefore urged both Labour Party and PDP of which the ADC is largely made up of former members to return to their roots and rebuild their respective parties. According to him, this would be more beneficial than creating further political distractions that would do nothing to ease the suffering of citizens.

To Peter Obi, he said:, “I like him, but I’ll advise him not to waste his energy and resources on the 2027 election, because there’s a difference between a storm and a tsunami. There’s a tsunami ahead in 2027, and I’ll advise Peter Obi to dodge it and give himself a rest. He still has years ahead and he can come back later.”

To Nigerians, Mr. Ejianya urged them to support President Tinubu in hopes of seeing improvements in the economy and security, rather than allowing themselves to be tossed about without making a firm decision on whom to support.

He concluded by warning that the coalition members are unlikely to make genuine sacrifices for one another.

“Atiku would never agree to be deputy to Peter Obi should Obi emerge the presidential candidate, and none of them would agree to take the back seat. They all have their personal interests at heart, not the country’s,” he said.

Finally, he called on President Tinubu to focus on delivering governance and national development rather than being distracted by coalition politics and early 2027 election strategies.