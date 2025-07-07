2027: Don’t Vote Politicians, Parties Who Failed To Redeem 2023 Promises, Says NNPP Chief

A leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Olufemi Ajadi yesterday urged voters not to vote any party or politician that failed to fulfil their 2023 electoral promises.

He said during the 2023 general election campaigns, parties and various candidates promised good life but have made life unbearable for the people that voted them into power.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties promised better life for the people, but turned them into beggars.

Ajadi said: “As we are getting set for the 2027 general election, I urge the electorate to review the performances of the parties and politicians, how far they have fulfilled their promises before casting their votes in 2027.

“The ruling APC at the centre raised the hope of Nigerians through its Re – newed Hope Agenda but people are living hopeless lives because of downfall of the economy.”