2027: Don’t Trust Defecting Politicians, Momodu Warns Tinubu

Share

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu not to trust the defecting politicians.

Momodu, a 2023 Presidential aspirant gave this warning on Wednesday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

During the programme, the renowned publisher addressed the wave of defections from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Momodu’s comment followed the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to APC along with Commissioners and key PDP stakeholders in the state on Wednesday.

He also urged the President to uphold the core values of democracy and allow political freedom to flourish in Nigeria.

READ ALSO

Reacting to the political realignments, he statef, “I’m not surprised about it—it’s been under serious harassment in recent times; it’s nothing new.

“What would surprise me is if President Bola Tinubu truly believes people are joining the APC because they love him or because he is doing fantastically well.

“My advice to Asiwaju is that he should not trust these politicians. Right now, everyone can see that he is determined to get a second term.

“God gave him the first term, not through coercion. I don’t know why he now believes he must secure a second term through it.

“My advice to him is simple: uphold our democratic tenets. Do not turn Nigeria into a democratic dictatorship. No matter what happens, you were a pro-democracy man before becoming president.

“Please, allow democracy to breathe in Nigeria. If you don’t, I can bet my life that later in life it will be deeply regrettable,” he said.

Share