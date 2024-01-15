2027: Don’t Take Utomi Seriously, APC Tells Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians not to take Prof. Pat Utomi seriously on his plan to form a mega party comprising of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Labour Party (LP).

APC stated this in reaction to Utomi’s disposition to unite the three opposition political parties to take away power from it.

Prof. Utomi, who recently stated that Nigeria Nigeria Democracy was skewed to favour the rich and not Nigerians, said he was going to bring the Presidential candidates of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and LP, Peter Obi together for 2027.

However, responding to this, APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka said, “As a serial promoter of mega parties that never materialize, Prof. Pat Utomi’s statement cannot be taken that seriously.

In 2021, Prof Utomi and his collaborators disturbed the airwaves with plans to launch a people-centred ideological mega party under the auspices of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). That plan did not go past the news headlines.

“Now in 2024, Prof. Utomi is touting a possible merger or collaboration between the Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the PDP, vastly the political parties, according to him, that are bereft of any ideological orientation or “did not manage to create an alignment with the Nigerian People to improve the quality of their lives.”

“One can only infer that Prof. Utomi may be positing that his personal involvement in the proposed alliance will transmogrify the same parties, he has adjudged to be decadent and anti-people, into bastions of political and economic liberty for Nigerians. That is an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.”