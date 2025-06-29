2027: Don’t Distract Tinubu With Unnecessary Agitations, APC Chieftain Tells Politicians

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has urged political leaders to stop distracting President Bola Tinubu with matters related to the 2027 general elections.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said rather than distracting the president, politicians should allow him to concentrate on addressing pressing national matters.

The APC chieftain made these remarks on Sunday, June 29, while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, the state capital.

Oyintiloye said that upon assuming office in 2023, President Tinubu inherited a troubled economy with a ballooning debt profile, a volatile naira, and unsustainable fuel subsidy spending.

” Through his technocratic background, halfway through his administration, he had rekindled a ray of hope that many Nigerians seemed to have given up on.

“His bold steps on reform, starting with the removal of fuel subsidy on his first day in office and later collapsing multiple exchange rates into a single market-determined rate, are now yielding positive results”, he said.

The former lawmaker said that it was worrisome how politicians were discussing who would get what ahead of the 2027 elections, while the president was busy dealing with various challenges confronting the country.

“Some people are already jostling to be Vice President.

“The President is facing serious tasks to keep the economy healthy, defeat the evil of insurgency, and fix critical infrastructures that are not being supported anymore.

“The noise-making of these political opportunists, hell-bent on causing distractions, is capable of slowing down progress.

“It is becoming nauseating, to say the least. The 2027 election is still over a year and a half away, and yet those chasing positions won’t allow the president to work. That must stop forthwith,” Oyintiloye said.

The APC chieftain, who noted that the president’s administration was just two years into office, said that the 2027 elections should not be at the forefront at the moment.

He said that politicians should allow the president to concentrate on delivering good governance, which he had been doing over the last couple of months.

“There are many pressing national matters that the president is attending to at the moment. Distracting him with who gets what ahead of the 2027 and even 2031 elections is absurd and uncalled for.

“What the president needs at this point in time is our collective support, prayers, solidarity, and not unnecessary clamour for a power struggle ahead of 2027”, he added.