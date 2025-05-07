2027: Don’t Destabilise Nigeria With Misinformation, Christian Youths Tell Political Actors

Share

Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria(YOWICAN) yesterday asked Atiku Isah to apologise to Seyi Tinubu for “wrongfully” accusing the President’s son of kidnapping him.

It also cautioned political actors to desist from spreading information capable of destabilise the country.

National Chairman Belusochukwu Enwere told reporters in Abuja such accusations undermine the efforts of the government to address the security challenges facing Nigeria.

Enwere said:”At a time when the government is making concerted efforts to combat insecurity, it is disheartening to see individuals propagate falsehoods for political gain.

“We must unite to support initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability.” At the recent National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) convention in Abuja, Seyi was accused of orchestrating disruptions to influence the election of his preferred candidate Olushola Oladoja as the factional national President of the body.

