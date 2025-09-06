Dr Iroro Izu, a senior lecturer at Nile University, Abuja, has emphasised the importance of increasing the number of women in elective positions in Nigeria, noting that political unrest could be triggered if this issue is not addressed.

Dr Izu made this call while speaking at the second Annual Otivism Lecture held in Abuja on Friday, September 5.

Speaking on women’s elective positions, the Professor urged the Federal Government to implement measures that can enable inclusivity for women in the wider political sphere.

Izu further stressed the need for swift and deliberate action to expand women’s access to elective positions, adding that exclusion hinders effective representation and decision-making, potentially leading to social and political instability.

“Nigeria’s political landscape is often described as patriarchal, with deeply ingrained biases against women’s leadership abilities. This exclusion hinders effective representation and decision-making, potentially leading to social and political instability

“This exclusion from governance has created a sense of injustice, marginalisation, and resentment.

“These have the potential of fueling social unrest, instability, and enthroning a state devoid of real patriotism, citizen loyalty, and collective action towards progress,” he said.

He also explained that good governance can only be achieved with competent leaders, highlighting the importance of credible elections as the root of inclusive governance, particularly for women and other vulnerable groups.

He added, “If we have free, fair, credible and violence-free elections, more women will participate. Secondly, we need some deliberate policies for inclusion.

“Again, we need participatory democracy as an approach, such that there will be participation by political parties, even in families, and no imposition. Once these three approaches are practised in any society, you will have inclusive governance.

“The end result will be accelerated development and progress of the entire society. But the challenge we have all over the world is that many people run away from politics.”