2027: Dogara, Dara, Archbishop Daniel Endorse Tinubu

Build up to 2027 general elections, speakers yesterday at a lecture commemorating the 65th birthday of the General Overseer of the Dominion Chapel International Church, ArchBishop JohnPraise Daniel endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Some of the speakers included the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, a former presidential candidate Pastor John Dara and the birthday celebrant, ArchBishop JohnPraise Daniel.

Dogara who spoke in an interview on the sideline of the event said: “This is a time for governance. Let’s give this man an opportunity to perform again for sometime, and then we can make our judgment.

“But you know, entirely, it’s a political environment, so people have their own feelings or opinions about it, and you cannot stop them, because that is democracy.

“So if they feel it is time for them to endorse the president for a second time, from President Tinubu to candidate Tinubu, it’s fair enough.”

