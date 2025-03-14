2027: Diri Rallies PDP To Stop APC

Share

Bayelsa State Gover nor, Douye Diri, yesterday bemoaned the lingering crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party can only provide effective opposition if united.

He said if the internal issues were resolved “there cannot be any one person that is bigger than the party”. Diri said this after the inauguration of the party’s South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee in Abuja.

The South South PDP Governors Forum Chairman said the main opposition party must put its house in order before criticising the government at the centre. He said: “We have to look inwards before accusing those outside our party.

We have to first fix our internal issues. It is very easy to point accusing fingers. “The PDP has to sit back and tackle its internal challenges. That is only when we can stand to compete with others. I want the PDP to be competitive with other political parties.

“We are the oldest political party in Nigeria. So we have no reason to be accusing outsiders.” The governor added: “The moment we all resolve that we need to fix our party, there cannot be any one person that is bigger than the party.”

Diri said the committee has the mandate to resolve all issues affecting the PDP in the region. He said: “In our zone, which is the only area in the country where you have four governors of the party, we have all resolved and are together on this.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

