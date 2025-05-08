2027: Dikko, Al-Makura, Masari, Others Back Tinubu

Share

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura; former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari; and Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa (rtd), on Thursday declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The leaders, all members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC)—one of the legacy parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013—made their position known amid reported divisions within the CPC bloc of the APC.

Some CPC loyalists aligned with former President Muhammadu Buhari have alleged marginalization in the current administration and are reportedly considering forming a coalition against the APC-led government.

Addressing the media on behalf of the group in Abuja, Senator Al-Makura dismissed such speculations, affirming that the majority of former CPC members in the APC remain firmly loyal to the party and supportive of President Tinubu.

“Our commitment is unshaken, our faith is renewed, and our hope for a better Nigeria under this administration remains high,” he stated.

He praised the “bold reforms” initiated under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive.

“Today, under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria faces challenging but necessary reforms. As responsible citizens and co-founders of this political party, we believe that now more than ever, we must remain steadfast, patient, and supportive,” he said.

Al-Makura also appealed to aggrieved members of the CPC bloc within the APC to resolve their concerns through dialogue and internal mechanisms.

“To our brothers and sisters who may feel aggrieved, we urge them to explore options within the party to resolve their grievances through dialogue, patience, and perseverance. True loyalty is tested not in times of comfort but in times of travail,” he added.

He emphasized that the media briefing became necessary due to widespread misinformation about the CPC bloc’s position in the APC.

“Let it be known clearly that we have not left the APC. We are very much here—standing tall, proud, and firm within the party we helped to build through sweat, sacrifice, and patriotic commitment,” he declared.

Al-Makura was joined at the briefing by Governor Dikko Radda, former Governor Aminu Bello Masari, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, M.B. Shehu, Hon. Adamu Farouk, Okoi Obono-Obla, Osita Okechukwu, Arc. Waziri Bulama, among others.

Governor Radda stressed the unity of the CPC bloc within the APC, stating, “Our mission here is to tell Nigerians that the majority of us in the CPC remain loyal to the party and are committed to its success and the well-being of Nigerians.”

While acknowledging that some members had chosen a different path, he added, “Everybody in Nigeria has a right to associate with whoever they choose. Our relationship with them remains cordial, but we wish them well.”

Asked about the APC’s chances in the 2027 general election, Radda expressed confidence: “It is very obvious. We are going to win and remain in power.”

