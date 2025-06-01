Share

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Sen. Seriake Dickson, has issued a veiled warning to top Nigerian political leaders forming a new opposition coalition against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, held in Abuja on Saturday, Dickson addressed reports of an emerging alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Amaechi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and other key figures across party lines.

Earlier at the event, Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stirred political buzz when he openly declared himself, Amaechi, and El-Rufai as “conspirators” united in their opposition to the Tinubu-led APC government.

READ ALSO:

“We are united in our mission to challenge the failures of this administration,” Atiku stated, pointing to a broader agenda of political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Responding to the coalition talk, Senator Dickson cautioned the political heavyweights to learn from history, specifically referencing the 2015 coalition that led to the removal of President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP from power — a move he said ultimately failed Nigerians.

“There are a number of you who are expert conspirators, who know how to assemble coalitions and then take out governments, as you did to my party in 2015,” Dickson said.

“When you did so, particularly to a so-called clueless government, 11 years down the line, we thought poverty wouldn’t be weaponised anymore and Nigeria’s challenges would be resolved.”

The Senator’s remarks were a clear critique of the outcome of the 2015 coalition, which saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) rise to power under President Muhammadu Buhari, a tenure that many Nigerians have since criticised for worsening socio-economic conditions.

“And the only advice I can give, not being a professional coalition builder and conspirator as some of you are, is at this time: shine your eyes,” Dickson added.

Share