2027: Deputy Speaker Urges Igbos To Vote For Tinubu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for unity in the Southern political corridor to ensure the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in 2027.

Speaking at the South East Stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu on Saturday, the Deputy Speaker said the region must put aside divisive tendencies and work collectively to build a stronger, more cohesive alliance.

He cautioned that any attempt to fracture alliance would leave the South East with insufficient votes to swing power.

The deputy speaker also urged politicians in the region to invest their votes where they will yield returns, citing President Tinubu’s leadership and courage in implementing reforms.

He noted that the removal of the fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate had tested the nation’s resilience, but the fruits of those efforts are now becoming apparent.

He said: “We gather here at a defining moment in our nation’s political history, and indeed, in the political trajectory of our region.

“The message from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is clear: for our party to grow and for our polity to stabilize, we must prioritise unity.

“We must reach out to one another, set aside divisive tendencies, and work collectively to build a stronger, more cohesive APC.

“My brothers and sisters, politics is a game of numbers, not sentiments. The era of wasting our votes on emotional choices that yield no political capital is over.

“There is no point to be made in failure. A vote cast where it does

not count toward success is an opportunity lost at the negotiation table.

“We cannot ask for dividends where we have not invested. The vote in your hand is your currency for investment. The shortest, most viable route for

our geopolitical zone to earn federal power in the center in the nearest future lies in building strong, strategic alliances over time.

“By supporting the South West and President Tinubu at this time, we strengthen trust, foster reciprocity, and cement our place at the centre of national decision-making.

“Let us not be deceived by those who seek to isolate us with sectional sentiments.

“The Southern political corridor must remain united. Any attempt to fracture this alliance leaves the South East with a paltry sum of votes, insufficient to swing power but sufficient to alienate us further in the coming years.

“We must invest our votes where they will yield returns: in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We are investing in this administration because President Tinubu has shown courage and leadership. Yes, the reforms were tough.

“The removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate tested our resilience. But today, we are seeing the fruits of that steadfastness.

“We must secure a resounding victory for the APC in the 2027 general elections.”

Kalu commended the Governors of Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu for their commitment to the growth of the party in the region.

He called on APC leaders across all regions to mobilize aggressively for the

ongoing APC e-registration of party members, saying it is a critical exercise.

The deputy speaker also urged the people to accommodate new members of the party.

“I want to commend the governors of Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu for their tireless efforts in strengthening the party in our zone.

“Distinguished stakeholders, our strength as a party lies not just in our ideas but in our numbers. The ongoing APC e-registration of party members is a critical exercise that will determine how seriously we are taken at the national level.

“I urge every leader, ward chairman, LGA executive, and state official here present to mobilize aggressively.

“We must register large numbers across the South East. Membership numbers translate to political power.

They determine delegate strength at conventions, allocation of party positions, and ultimately, our bargaining power in national conversations. Let us not be found wanting when these numbers are called upon.

“I also want to use this opportunity to emphasize the importance of accommodating new members who have just joined our great party.

Politics is about addition, not subtraction.

Every new member represents a vote, a family, a community. We must make them feel accepted and

valued. Let us create an enabling environment where they can bring out their very best and contribute meaningfully to our collective success.

A party that welcomes its members warmly is a party that grows exponentially.

“Furthermore, we must ensure that this mobilization extends to the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, as party membership only reaches its full potential when every one of our supporters is also a duly registered voter prepared to cast their ballot.

“Ndi Igbo, let us be strategic. Let us invest our votes. Let us build the bridges that will lead us to the promised land that we all desire”, Kalu said.