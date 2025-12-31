The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State to work in the spirit of unity and inclusiveness as the party works to build a stronger structure capable of winning all elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at an end-of-year luncheon for APC members from the eight Local Government Areas of Delta Central at his residence on Tuesday, Dafinone said the party must learn from its shortcomings in the 2023 polls and deliberately strengthen internal cohesion.

The lawmaker urged his supporters to work with new party members, stressing that unity remains the APC’s greatest strength and the foundation for future electoral success.

Dafinone reminded party members that the APC now controls both the federal and state governments, urging total support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We are all APC. Our governor, Elder Sheriff Oborewori, is APC. Our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is APC. So, we must continue to support them and their policies fully. We must work together, federal, state and local government as one big family.”

Dafinone praised President Tinubu’s leadership, saying his economic reforms, though painful, were necessary for long-term stability.

“The removal of the subsidy was painful, because the petroleum subsidy payment was benefiting only a few. But today, things are beginning to adjust, the price of food items is coming down, and Nigeria will be better for it,” he said.

Urging party members not to lose faith, he called for patience and collective resolve, stating, “Stay strong. Stay united. Keep believing. Together, we will move forward.”

Describing the gathering as a family reunion, Dafinone assured supporters of his accessibility and commitment to their welfare.

“I call you my family because that is what you are,” he said, adding that his leadership would always be measured by the impact he makes on people’s lives.

On party affairs, the senator noted that although the APC did not produce the governor in 2023, its current alignment with the state government presents renewed opportunities.

“Today, the governor is with us, and that means the dividends of democracy are closer than ever,” he stated.