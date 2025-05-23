2027: Delta Secures over 100,000 Students’ Votes for Tinubu, Oborevwori

Share

The Commissioner for Higher Education in Delta State, Prof. Johnbull Tonukari, has said over 100,000 votes from students at the state-owned tertiary institutions have already been secured for the ‘Renewed Hope’ of President Bola Tinubu and the ‘M.O.R.E Agenda’ of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, ahead of 2027.

The Commissioner said the Governor placed priority attention in his yearly budgetary to education hence the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) have since thrown their weight behind him. He said the 30,000 students of the state’s origin under the bursary allowance alone would back him and the President.

According to him, over 100,000 students in the four state-owned Universities, its three Polytechnics and two Colleges of Education have declared support for them. He said: “Why won’t they vote for him (Oborevwori) and his principal (Tinubu).

“The budget for infrastruture for higher institution alone is about N32 billion. Last year alone, we gave bursary to over 30,000 students.

“They are very very happy with him. They love him as their Governor. Also, their parents will vote for him. Since he assumed office, he has employed over 600 teaching and non-teaching staff across the state-owned tertiary institutions.”

