2027: Delta Clerics Hold Special Prayers For Tinubu, Oborevwori

Christian leaders from across Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency on Thursday converged on the Ughelli Kingdom Hall for the 2026 edition of the Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive (MHR) Annual Day of Prayers, offering fervent intercessions for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and the lawmaker ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The interdenominational prayer session attracted over one thousand clerics drawn from all 32 wards of the federal constituency, with representation from the five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Christian Council of Nigeria, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) and ECWA.

During the prayers, the clerics sought divine intervention for Nigeria, praying for victory over insecurity and other socio-economic challenges confronting the nation.

They also prayed for wisdom, protection and divine favour for President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori and Hon. Waive, committing the success of ongoing reforms and electoral victory for the trio in 2027 into God’s hands.

The prayer leaders particularly thanked God for the leadership style and humane disposition of Governor Oborevwori, describing him as a divine gift to Delta State.

They pledged to sustain the prayer initiative in their churches and homes and expressed strong support for Waive’s re-election bid, noting that his conduct and quality representation in the House of Representatives have brought pride to the Christian community.

Speaking at the event, Archbishop Solomon Gbakara and Ven. Badawusi commended Hon. Waive for remaining steadfast in his Christian faith despite the pressures of public office.

In separate prayers, Archbishop Obieh and Bishop Chris Okoh asked God to continue to uphold the lawmaker as a shining example in what they described as a morally challenged environment, while Rev. Deke and Ven. Kpagban prayed for divine protection and continuous victory for him.

Responding, Francis Ejiroghene Waive, Member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, expressed deep appreciation to the clerics for their unwavering prayers and support.

He assured them of his commitment to contribute more meaningfully to the growth and stability of Nigeria, while remaining faithful to his calling and responsibilities in public service.