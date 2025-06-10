2027: Delta Central APC Adopts Tinubu, Oborevwori

Share

Delta Central chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted President Bola Tinubu as its candidate for the 2027 presidential poll and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as its candidate for the governorship election The party made the endorsement in Ughelli on Sunday .

Francis Waive, representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency, who moved the motion for Tinubu and Oborevwori’s adoptions, praised the President’s economic reforms. He lauded Oborevwori’s leadership style and performance.

The motion was seconded by a former member of House of Representatives Halims Agoda. Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central, put the motion to a voice vote, which was unanimously adopted, showcasing the party’s backing for Tinubu and Oborevwori. The meeting also passed a vote of confidence in their leadership.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the meeting was aimed at strengthening the bond of unity among party leaders and members, describing Tinubu as the most astute economic manager of the nation’s resources.

He highlighted the synergy between Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, saying their partnership is for the common good of the people.

The minister said: “When a few of us the leaders put together this idea that we need to solidify the base of our governor, take note this meeting is not just an ordinary meeting.

This is ‘Ukodo’ base, no other senatorial district should have taken this initiative away from us. “Since 1999, there has been no time that the Urhobo nation; Delta Central, has been so united than today, none.

And since 1999 we have not delivered 100% in Delta State to one party and I want to bet with everything I have that for the first time, Delta State will return APC 100%”.

Delta APC Chairman, Omeni Sobotie, praised party supporters for their commitment and commended Oborevwori and Keyamo for their leadership in fostering unity within the party.

