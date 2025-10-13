2027: Delta APC Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori 

The Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, endorsing the both of them as the sole candidates of the party for the 2017 general elections.

New Telegraph reports that the endorsement took place at the APC Stakeholder Meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Asaba, the state capital.

The event, which gathered key political figures, party leaders, current and former lawmakers, as well as key political figures from Delta’s three senatorial districts.

The motion was introduced by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, and seconded by former Delta Speaker Victor Ochei.

Keyamo commended Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting his “bold reforms and transformative leadership” and specifically mentioning the removal of fuel subsidy as a prudent decision that has redirected significant funds toward critical national infrastructure projects.

Keyamo pointed out recent developments, including the President’s approval of $1 billion for the revival of the Warri port and other major projects like the Lagos/Calabar coastal road and enhancements to Lagos Airport—outcomes attributed to the savings gained from subsidy removal.

He also praised Governor Oborevwori for his visionary leadership and for the massive infrastructural development across Delta State.

According to him, “The Delta APC pass a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and adopt them as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 general election.”

Supporting the motion, which was unanimously adopted, Ochei hailed Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori’s inclusive governance and developmental impact across Nigeria and Delta State, respectively.

The Governor lauded President Tinubu’s leadership, describing him as “a man who rewards loyalty, commitment, and results.”

“In 2027, our votes will be our report card. Those who claim to love the President must show it through the ballot. I won 21 out of 25 local governments in the last election because we worked and stayed loyal. That’s what real commitment means,” Oborevwori noted.

The Governor cautioned against disloyalty within the party, noting that some members who did not work for the APC during the last elections had benefited unduly.

“Some in power today didn’t work for the APC, but we know them. When the time comes, we will expose them. This time, loyalty will be rewarded, not hypocrisy,” he stated.

He explained unity and collective decision-making, urging leaders to put the interests of the party above personal ambitions.

On governance, the Governor pointed out the ongoing infrastructural projects across Delta State — including the ₦59 billion Uromi Junction flyover project, the ₦39 billion Ughelli Flyover, and the coming Tuesday groundbreaking of Warri/Sapele Road rehabilitation.

“This is the only state where contractors are not owed. We pay 40% mobilisation upfront. That’s because we are managing resources efficiently, and the President’s reforms are yielding results,” Oborevwori said.

The former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, expressed delight at the gathering, describing the April 28, 2025, mass defection into the APC as “a turning point in the state’s political history.”

“Today, I can confidently say that joining the APC was the right step in the right direction. The party is now stronger, more united, and better positioned for victory in 2027,” Okowa said.

He commended Tinubu’s economic decisions as “bold and necessary,” urging leaders to enlighten their constituents on the long-term benefits of current reforms.

Okowa commended Oborevwori for uniting the party, saying his humility and inclusive leadership had strengthened Delta APC across all senatorial districts.