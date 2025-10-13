2027: Delta APC Endorses Tinubu, Oborevwori As Sole Candidates

Ahead of 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has explicitly declared President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as its sole candidates. This came after the state chapter passed a vote of confidence on the duo of Tinubu and Oborevwori for delivering on the mandate that produced them.

Also, this was as the governor assured the President that the votes from Delta and the entire South South geo-political zone would impress him in 2027. The governor said their would be defection tsunami to APC by next month as more governors have perfected their way to join the party.

The motion, moved by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) and seconded by Victor Ochei, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and ex-chieftain of NIMASA, was unanimously upheld.

During the enlarged meeting of the party at the state’s Banquet Hall, Government House in Asaba yesterday, comprising old PDP defectors and long standing APC members, and other political juggernauts across its three senatorial districts, high ranking leaders of the party, serving and former National and state’s LP lawmakers, commissioners, local government areas chairmen, local government party chairmen, maintainer that it is either Tinubu and Oborevwori , or nobody in 2027.

Keyamo argued that President Tinubu’s bold reforms and transformative leadership through his Renewed Hope mantra, has left much to be desire beyond 2027. He said the removal of fuel subsidy was “a responsible policy decision that redirected billions into critical national infrastructure.”

He said, “Just two days ago, Mr President approved $1 billion for resuscitation of the Warri port, and others. He also mentioned other key national projects, including the Lagos/Calabar coastal Road and the rebuilding of Lagos Airport.”