2027: Delta APC Crisis Deepens Over Tinubu’s Re-Election

The crisis rocking the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has assumed a new twist as the proposed solidarity rally for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the state, has hit the rock.

This came barely 24 hours after crisis rocked the ‘Omo-Agege Solidarity Walk’, which was allegedly planned to solidify the President’s chances, was barred by the party leadership.

The party threatened to wage its big stick on the organizers and their supporters. The grassroot organizers of the rally in the state, led by a chieftain of the party, Chief Emmanuel Adigwe, supported by Chuks Erhire, in Asaba yesterday.

accused the state’s party Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie of anti-party activities and acting the script of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has joined coalition forces to unseat Tinubu in 2027.

He said Sobotie was deliberately sabotaging President Tinubu’s political fortune, having being an.ardent loyalist of the former Vice President Atiku when he was the Senior Special Political Adviser to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan in PDP.

He said, “The solidarity walk is a show of unity and support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027 polls. The state Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, is Atiku’s mole in Delta APC.” He directed the party’s Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, to ban and labelled the the planned rally as ‘unauthorized and unsanctioned.”