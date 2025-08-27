2027: Dele Momodu Criticizes PDP Southern Zoning

Prominent Nigerian journalist and former presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu has criticized the PDP’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the Southern region.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, Momodu described the move as “the most reckless decision in the history of our nascent democracy,” accusing the party of yielding to “cheap and puerile blackmail” from opposition figures secretly working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Momodu directly linked the zoning decision to former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, suggesting that Wike’s influence played a significant role in the outcome.

He further implied that President Bola Tinubu was indirectly involved, stating, “Who did not know that ultimately the hand was that of Wike while the voice was that of Tinubu.”

Momodu expressed concern that this decision could polarize the polity and diminish the PDP’s chances in the upcoming election .

The PDP’s zoning decision has been met with different reactions across the country, with some Northern groups expressing concerns about marginalization and potential electoral consequences.

Conversely, several Southern leaders and party members have welcomed the move, viewing it as a step toward unity and fairness within the party .