2027: Dele Momodu Backs Atiku As ADC Presidential Candidate

Chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, on Monday restated his support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to emerge as the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ program, Momodu noted that his support for Atiku does not stop Obidients from expressing their support for Peter Obi.

Momodu justified his support for Atiku, saying the former VP is his best choice among the presidential aspirants in the ADC.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wants a southerner to emerge as the ADC candidate because the party and its leaders are afraid of Atiku.

“My best choice is Atiku. And that is what I expect Obidients to say, which I expect those who support Amaechi to say. There’s nothing wrong with that. This game is a game of numbers, and the people who are most aggrieved today are in the northern part of Nigeria.

“If you listen to Wike very well, they’ve all been campaigning that the next president should still come from the southern Nigeria. But they know very well that there’s no Southerner today.

“The only one who could have attempted it is Wike. But since he is supporting Asiwaju, he is no longer available. The moment they started pushing campaigns of calumny against Atiku, you must know that they feel threatened by Atiku.

“I have never asked anyone not to support Obi. Obi is my very good friend. If you asked me about one of the people who should lead the coalition, I would say it should be Obi. As a democrat, I am appealing to them, hoping they will be able to do it democratically so that they will not say they were forced upon them.

“Let them all go to the field. Let all Obidients campaign for Obi, let those Atikulates campaign for Atiku and let the Amaechis campaign for Amaechi. That is my belief.”