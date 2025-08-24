2027: Defunct CPC Members Accuse Sokoto APC Of Marginalization

Members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State of sidelining them in governance, despite their coalition with the party.

Speaking at a reunion meeting of CPC members from 23 Local Government Areas in Sokoto after 14 years, the party’s former gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ibrahim Magajin Gusau, lamented that none of the promises made to CPC members had been fulfilled.

“I can’t mention one of our members given a senior political appointment,” Gusau said.

He alleged that despite forming the majority of APC members in Sokoto, CPC loyalists have been systematically excluded from key appointments and decision-making processes.

Gusau reminded the gathering of promises allegedly made by former President Muhammadu Buhari after the 2015 election victory, including ministerial positions, special assistant slots, and federal board chairmanships.

“We played a crucial role in the formation and victory of the APC, yet our contributions are being ignored,” he said. “If these grievances remain unaddressed, we may be forced to explore alternative political platforms ahead of 2027.”

He added that the CPC bloc would continue to meet regularly to strategize: “We have more followers than any political party in Sokoto. We haven’t decided on another party yet, but we are united and will act as a bargaining power.”

Other CPC stalwarts who spoke at the meeting included Alhaji Bello Sani Yabo, Mainasara Abubakar Sani, Abbas Gandi, Muhammad Lema Abubakar Tambuwal, Bello Labaran Gwadabawa, and Shehu Marina.

The meeting focused on strengthening unity, tolerance, and commitment among former CPC members in the state.