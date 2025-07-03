2027: Defectors’ll Run Back, PDP Warns Members Targeting New Coalition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday came down hard on members working behind the scenes to join the new coalition and “undermine” the party, saying they will be punished “at the right time”.

It also said it is not worried about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s incursions into the party, saying those leaving will “run back”.

The PDP has witnessed defections to the APC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is now a coalition platform, in recent times.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, insisted the main opposition party is united and strong despite its internal problems.

According to him, the PDP has been in crisis since the 2023 presidential election, which worsened in 2024 following a tussle over the National Secretary position between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Udeh-Okoye. However, Damagum said the matter had been resolved by settling for Anyanwu.

He appealed to members to remain loyal and avoid actions that could weaken the PDP. Damagum expressed confidence that they will overcome their challenges and bounce back to reckoning.

He said: “To those that are contemplating (defection), they should not, they have no place and there’s nowhere that will be as accommodating as our party. “But if they feel there are, I will wish them good luck. But I know they will run back.

“I want to re-emphasise that if you are a member of the PDP, we are drawing a line for those who go to demarket the party. “We are watching them and we will take appropriate actions at the right time.”

The chairman, who decried hunger and insecurity in the land, also accused the APC of attempting to use intimidation and inducements to lure PDP members.

However, he said the 2027 general election would be decided by Nigerians, not by the APC’s tactics. Damagum said: “To the APC, I send a clear message: you may continue to harass and attempt to lure our members, but the 2027 election will be determined by the Nigerian people, not by your manoeuvres.”

He stressed the PDP’s commitment to democratic principles, adding that its policies are peoplecentred and not designed to benefit a privileged few.

The party chief said: “We are not conquered; we are law-abiding citizens. We deserve to be heard. “For democracy to survive, people must speak their minds. People should be listened to and policies, I mean policies should be peopleoriented.”