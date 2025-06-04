2027: Defections Won’t Save You, PDP Tells APC

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the 2027 general elections will not be about defections but a referendum on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party however said it has become stronger after its May 27 National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, at an interactive session with journalists on Wednesday, stated that the APC-led Federal Government was celebrating defections of politicians from the opposition parties into its fold “as if it is celebrating a successful implementation of policies.”

Ologunagba maintained that the 2027 general elections will not be about defection; it is going to be a referendum on the failure of the APC, the insecurity in the land, the lack of provision of amenities, and basic things for human existence, the fact that everyday Nigerians are losing their personality because of the misguided policies of the president.

“We have stated severally the need for a review of policy by a government, what the people are saying, you take a second look. When you do that, that is leadership, that is strength not weakness.

“But the APC believes, that when they make a decision, you either take it or leave it.”

According to him, the APC believes in propaganda, but reminded the party that propaganda does not replace hunger.

“The question that every Nigerian is asking today is, am I better two years ago than I am right now? The answer is obvious, and we are all in the same market,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson said Nigerians are dying by installment while life is becoming unbearable to them, “and the president and his team, and his government, they are numb to that.

“In the last two years, over 600 Nigerians have been killed.

“Many people have died on account of the irresponsibility of this government (and) because of their impoverishment.”

Ologunagba stated that the APC government claimed that the $24.5 billion new loan request was to be used to pay pensioners, but noted that pension is now a contributory scheme.

“What they said that is actually very annoying was that they are going to use that money to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“We were here when they said to us, ‘we’re going remove subsidies, therefore, we will not borrow anymore, we’re not going to put subsidy on petrol, and therefore, there’ll be more money to provide cushioning policies and programmes, to take away the pain of the subsidy.’

“If indeed, you’re going to borrow money, not cushion the effect of subsidy, two years after,” he said.

He advised the National Assembly to interrogate, but regretted that the lawmakers are not doing that.

“These are the thing that Nigerians are going to challenge in 2027,” he said.

Ologunagba stated that PDP is not in opposition to just criticise, adding, “It is better for this country to do well, so that all of us can benefit from it.

“It is not in our interest that the government fails, but the government must be ready to listen to alternative views that could help us build a country that all of us can have what we call the pursuit of happiness.”

The party spokesperson said the PDP’s NEC meeting signposts the resilience, the capacity and orderliness for which the party is known for.

He stated that despite challenges, the successful convening of the meeting showed the capacity of the party to come together and be unified.

“You recall from different organs of the party, from the BoT, the NWC, the Governor’s Forum, the state Chairmen, everyone was united in ensuring that the NEC was successful,” he noted.

He disclosed that preparation for the next NEC meeting and the August national convention, have already started, noting that the meeting approved the constitution of two committees – the national convention and zoning committees.

“Our party is stable; we are united, we’re stronger after the NEC, coming together as a people, not just for PDP but for the sustenance of democracy, and to ensure that democracy actually thrives in this country,” he said.

