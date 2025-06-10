2027: Defections Not Sign APC Has Performed Well – Dalung

Share

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has described the wave of political defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a “gathering of sinners,” asserting that it is not indicative of the party’s performance.

In a recent interview, Dalung said the influx of politicians into the APC is less about the ruling party’s achievements and more about self-preservation by individuals seeking political absolution.

“These are people who have committed heinous crimes against the Nigerian people and are jumping into the APC ship for forgiveness,” he said.

“Not that they believe in Tinubu—no, they do not. They are only assembling so that their sins will be forgiven.”

He referenced a past comment by former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, who once said that any politician—no matter the severity of their transgressions—would be forgiven upon joining the APC.

Dalung further argued that the defections would add no real value to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, and instead predicted internal strife within the APC due to the influx of opportunistic politicians.

“You know there is a Hausa adage that says if animals celebrate the death of a butcher, has the knife also died? If beneficiaries of the people’s mandate are defecting, have the people also defected?

“There is no value added to Tinubu—he has only compounded the situation in his party, and there will be an implosion.”

On the political landscape ahead of 2027, Dalung dismissed concerns that the defection of prominent figures such as former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) could threaten the presidential ambition of Prince Adewole Adebayo, the SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate.

He maintained that Adebayo remains a formidable force in Nigerian politics, citing his consistent media advocacy against the current administration’s “failed and unpopular policies.”

“Adebayo’s voice, charisma, and leadership qualities are well known to Nigerians,” Dalung said. “No one has promoted the SDP in recent times like him. After Chief MKO Abiola, Adebayo stands out as the most visible face of the party.

“So, even if the entire political class moves into the SDP, the issue of Adebayo must be resolved first. He is a patriot who has dedicated his life to the service of humanity since his 50th birthday.”

He stressed that Adebayo is not driven by personal ambition but by a commitment to restoring good governance, justice, and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“Even if he were to lose in a free, fair, and transparent election, he would remain a team player in the quest for a better Nigeria,” Dalung added.

When asked about the SDP’s role in ongoing coalition talks ahead of 2027, Dalung said he could not speak authoritatively on the matter but confirmed that discussions had taken place.

“I’m aware that the coalition delegation met with the SDP leadership, but I’m yet to get the full details of that discussion. I believe the party will make it public in due course,” he concluded.

