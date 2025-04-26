2027: Defection Poses No Threat To PDP – Bode George

Share

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, on Friday, downplayed the recent defection of key Delta State politicians to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, the PDP chieftain insists that the defection poses no real threat to the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bode George described the defections as a familiar political episode that holds little long-term consequence for the PDP.

This comes in the wake of the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, along with several commissioners and political stakeholders in the state, to the APC on Wednesday.

READ ALSO

Asked what the mass movement of PDP members in Delta reportedly including former Governor James Ibori and other political heavyweights, says about the party’s current state, George dismissed any concerns.

“Nothing. Nothing. The fact that these guys moved en masse… the people of Delta are waiting. Because what impact has the APC, as a government, given to the people?

“There is anger in the land. What do you think they are going to do there, if not for personal embellishment?

“The people of Delta are naturally PDP members. They know the kind of positive impact they enjoyed under the PDP national government. So, if you now decide to go, we wish you the best of luck.

“We’ve seen it before those who trooped out eventually came back, because they’re heading into an organization that is so personally owned.”

When asked further about the significance of losing such a wide array of political figures including the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023, Okowa himself, George remained unshaken.

“Is it new in the land? You’ve forgotten the time when heavyweights left during the national convention of our party?

“Let me ask you, those already in APC, do you think they’ll fold their arms and say welcome’?

“They have their ambitions too, governorship, National Assembly, local government. You can’t just waltz in and take over.”

Share