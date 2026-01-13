2027: Datti Holding LP Ticket For Obi, Says APGA Group

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described Mr Peter Obi’s quest for the ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a second plan as his Labour Party running mate, Datti Ahmed, is a place holder for him in the event he failed to obtain the ticket of ADC.

Similarly, APGA has stated that the party will all seats at the State and National Assembly elections in 2027. In a statement, the National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, said the demarketing of the successes of Governor Charles Soludo by Obi goes to no issue as according to him it is a show of sadism.

Obigwe said: “If Peter Obi can close his eyes from seeing the unprecedented transformation being witnessed in Anambra under Governor Soludo watch and he also avoided commending the Governor for doing what he failed to do for eight years when he had the opportunity of governing our state, what it means is that he is an unrepentant sadist.