The 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has openly rejected the newly formed coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC), to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential 2027 election, describing the party as deceptive.

Baba-Ahmed said this on Friday during a Channels Television show.

He dismissed the coalition move, saying, “They are deceiving us,” stressing that he had no affiliation with the group and maintaining that his loyalty remains with the Labour Party.

“I am a Labour Party man, for God’s sake. I am Peter Obi’s man. I still want Peter Obi to come back to the Labour Party and contest in 2027,” he said.

He further accused the current INEC management of undermining the constitution during the 2023 presidential poll, emphasising the need for a credible and capable leadership at the helm of the commission.

The ex-vice presidential candidate alleged that the root of Nigeria’s crises can be found in electoral fraud

“Not somebody who clearly read what the constitution provides—25 per cent in at least two-thirds of states of the Federation and the FCT—but went ahead to breach it and put Nigeria in what it is today.

He said, “The electoral fraud is right now the single most important fact to be addressed in our life as a nation, even beyond insecurity. Insecurity is derived from electoral fraud. Corruption is aggravated by the kind of electoral fraud that we have.”