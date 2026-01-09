2027: Datti Baba Debunks Presidential Ambition

Contrary to the news reports making the rounds, the 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, has debunked reports claiming that he declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidency.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday, Baba-Ahmed said his comments had been misconstrued, emphasising that he made no such declaration.

“I never declared to contest the presidency two days ago,” he noted, explaining that his recent public remarks were merely a reaffirmation of his continued membership of the Labour Party, against the backdrop of ongoing political conversations about the party’s future and the roles of its leading figures.

While acknowledging that political possibilities could arise in the future, he stressed that no decision or formal announcement has been made at this time.

READ ALSO:

The clarification followed widespread reports across traditional and social media suggesting that Baba-Ahmed was positioning himself for a presidential bid ahead of the next general election.

The reports sparked debate among supporters and political observers, many of whom interpreted his remarks as an indication of political ambition.

Baba-Ahmed said: “Two days ago, what I did was simply say that I remain in the Labour Party. I never declared to contest the presidency, even though there could be a possibility of that happening. I certainly did not declare for the presidency. I reiterated my membership of the Labour Party, and that is all.”

He added that any declaration of interest would be guided by the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Labour Party’s internal processes.

“The submission I made was that one will have to wait for the INEC timetable and for the party to make the call for people to indicate their interest. I did not declare,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also criticised the role of social media in amplifying misinformation, urging professional media organisations to ensure accuracy.

“It is unfortunate that social media can be so sensational, putting out wrong narratives to emotional listeners. I believe formal media like yours should serve as filters and barriers so that the general public can always consume the correct information,” he said.