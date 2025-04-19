Baba-Ahmed Urges Tinubu To Give Up 2027 Presidential Bid

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has called on President Tinubu to give up contesting in the forthcoming presidential election.

Baba-Ahmed, who spoke in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, said President Tinubu time is up as Nigerians would demand true democracy in 2027.

He said, “I expect Tinubu to throw in the towel. If he is that smart a politician, I expect him to be. You know that I always tell the truth.

“For someone to have organised in 2007, culminating in his electoral heist in 2023, that person must be super smart, and I am not praising him at all.

“If he is that smart, everything is there to show that he is going to lose in 2027. There are two possible candidates that I cannot mention, and they are the nemesis of Tinubu.

“It is proven that APC is a lying party, because Buhari did not fight corruption or provide security, nor will Tinubu do this.

“So going forward, I see APC losing this election and I see Nigerians somehow uniting and seeing someone like me saying look, if you cannot practice this democracy, then Nigeria is not for you and they will decide for the first time to practice giving no room for bad leadership in Nigeria and gradually.

“We will begin to heal our land. We will begin to recover, unite, and take each other as brothers and sisters. Their time is up.” he added.

