2027: Dachungyang Rallies Plateau APC Northern Zone, Seeks Re-Election

Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Pam Mwadkon Dachungyang, has intensified political consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections, engaging key stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leaders of ethnic nationalities across the zone.

The lawmaker at the weekend in Jos met with the newly elected APC Plateau North Zone, congratulating them on their emergence and charging them to deliver effective leadership, saying his engagement with them is to encourage them to consolidate party unity and grassroots support.

Dachungyang explained that his absence during the party elections was due to pressing national assignments, stressing, however, that it was imperative to personally identify with the new leadership and encourage them as they assume office.

He urged the zonal executives to strengthen party structures at the grassroots, emphasising that cohesion and inclusiveness would be critical to ensuring victory for APC candidates in 2027.

According to him, “the task before the new leadership is not only to sustain the party but to deepen its reach among the people through purposeful engagement and service-driven politics.”

Responding, the APC Northern Zonal Chairman, Agwom Atang Azi, alongside other party leaders, described the senator’s visit as a morale booster, noting that he is the first high-ranking party figure to formally congratulate them since their election.

They commended Dachungyang for what they termed his sincerity, accessibility, and willingness to work collaboratively with party stakeholders for the advancement of both the APC and Plateau State.

In a related development, Senator Dachungyang also met with leaders of various ethnic nationalities within Plateau North, as part of his ongoing community engagement and inclusive governance strategy.

He used the opportunity to provide detailed insights into legislative processes, particularly the budgeting system, constituency interventions, and ongoing developmental projects, while also addressing security concerns affecting parts of the senatorial district.

The interactive session allowed stakeholders to present pressing community issues, with several leaders calling for increased attention to infrastructure, youth empowerment, and security.

In their separate remarks, the ethnic leaders lauded the senator’s openness and consultative approach, describing him as a responsive representative committed to the welfare of his constituents.

They further canvassed support for his re-election in 2027, citing his proactive representation and visible constituency projects as evidence of impactful leadership.