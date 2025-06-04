2027: Current Coalition Plan Will Boost Tinubu Return Ticket – Sowore

Share

A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore on Tuesday stated that the current coalition plans will boost President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election rather than challenge it.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, the activist noted that the coalition efforts lack vision and ideology, describing it as hollow, lacking ideological substance and purpose.

Sowore urged Nigerians to stop depending on political elites and begin crafting solutions on their terms.

He stated, “It is what they [the coalition] are doing that will make it easy for him (Tinubu) to rerun and return to office. They are preventing the real, organic coalition of the oppressed from emerging. People are getting distracted — Nigerians actually think these guys are fighting for them.

READ ALSO

“I’m not a lone voice — the coalition is what is lonely. That’s why they can’t even hold meetings or find a party to join.

“Now they say they want to register a party — that’s loneliness. Any coalition without ideology is a lonely coalition. There’s no coalition without conviction, character, or integrity.

“The people need to understand that the only way out is the one they design for themselves. There has to be a different direction.

“If you keep letting them do what they are doing with you — and you get distracted by all these conversations about coalitions — you are going to find yourself in a worse situation than now. That has been Nigeria’s story since the emergence of civil rule.”

Sowore’s statements are coming following growing political realignment as various actors position themselves for the next presidential race.

Recall that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been championing the opposition front and holding talks with Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai , who recently defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Meanwhile, the coalition efforts appear far from being cohesive as the PDP Governors’ Forum has openly distanced itself from the talks, citing concerns about undermining the party’s internal stability.

Also, Obi has made it clear that he will not join any alliance formed solely for seizing power, insisting that any merger must address Nigeria’s deeper governance problems.

Share