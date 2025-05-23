Share

Following the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election by the forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the approval as a desperate bid for power and a panic measure.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its National Secretary, Peter Ameh, the coalition stated that the adoption had raised serious concerns among Nigerians.

Amen noted that the decision by APC elected officials appeared to stem from fear of rejection by the electorate, who he said were grappling with severe economic challenges.

READ ALSO

“The recent motion at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Summit, where the Governor of Imo State and Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum moved for President Bola Tinubu to be adopted as the sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, seconded by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has raised significant concerns among Nigerians.

“This unprecedented move, just two years into President Tinubu’s term, signals deep unease within the APC camp amid widespread public dissatisfaction with the harsh economic realities facing the nation.

“The adoption of Tinubu as the sole candidate for 2027 does not reflect the will of the Nigerian people, whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome of the election.

“Nigerians across the country view this move as a troubling indication of the APC’s disconnect from the masses and an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

“We wish to make it clear that the events of the 2023 elections were merely a precursor to the collective resolve of the people. We stand united in our commitment to resist any attempts to manipulate, steal, or rig the 2027 elections.

“The Nigerian electorate will not be silenced, and we will ensure that our voices are heard through the power of our votes. “We call on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and steadfast in defending our democracy. The 2027 elections will be a defining moment for our nation, and we will not allow the will of the people to be subverted.” he added.

Share