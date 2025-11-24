2027: CSOs, Groups Urge Ikwo Community Leaders To Embrace Peace

A coalition of civil society groups under the auspices of Human Rights Volunteer Corps has cautioned political leaders in the Ikwo community in Ebonyi State to play politics without bitterness.

Addressing a news conference in Abakaliki at the weekend, Prof Joseph Agbo of the Human Rights Volunteer Corps, urged fairness ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said:“We hereby register our concern and dismay over the rapid closing of the civic space by the political class and actors and the uncommon silence of both government and individuals at various levels.”

The group condemned the arrest of a Tik-Toker Chisom Achor by police for allegedly making comments unfavourable to a member of the Federal House of Representatives Chinedu Ogar. Charles Otu, Chairman of Human Rights Action Group (South-East zone), called for an investigation of these allegations.

He said: “Whereas the civil society groups in Ebonyi State are not in support of any form of defamation of anybody’s character, we wish to draw the attention of stakeholders and peace-loving individuals to demand a probe into the allegations.”