2027: CSOs Call For Electoral Reform, Task Govt On Next INEC Chairman

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs), an umbrella body of over 75 civil society organisations across the country, have jointly thrown their weight behind the calls for far-reaching electoral reforms and the appointment of an incorruptible chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the expiration of the tenure of Prof Mahmoud Yakubu.

In a joint statement signed by Comrade James Ezema, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary of the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations, the groups stressed that “the integrity, character, and credibility of the next INEC chairman as well as urgent reforms of the nation’s electoral system, remain indispensable to saving Nigeria’s democracy from total collapse.”

According to the statement, “while electoral reforms and the appointment of a man or woman of unquestionable integrity to steer the affairs of INEC are critical steps towards restoring the sanctity of the ballot and citizens’ confidence in our democracy, history has shown that it is near impossible for any beneficiary of a flawed electoral process or an unpopular government to willingly yield to such demands by the people.”

The groups noted, however, that “despite the inherent difficulty, the responsibility now rests squarely on the shoulders of President Bola Tinubu to rise above partisanship and political self-preservation.

“The demand for electoral reforms and for an incorruptible, fearless, and transparent leadership of INEC may seem inconvenient for the current administration but it is the only path of honour open to President Tinubu. Anything short of that will not only erode public trust further but also endanger the future of Nigeria’s democracy,” the groups stated.

The CNPP and CNCSOs emphasized that the year 2027 is fast approaching, and the country cannot afford another electoral cycle mired in controversies, violence, and widespread disillusionment.

“For Nigeria to avert deeper crises, the government must urgently commit to genuine electoral reforms and ensure that the next INEC Chairman is a person whose moral capital is beyond reproach.

This singular act will be a defining legacy for President Tinubu and his administration, one that will demonstrate leadership, patriotism, and statesmanship,” they said.