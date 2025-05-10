2027: C’Rivers Youths Reject Senator Eteng Williams

Share

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the political standing of Senator Eteng Williams, who represents Cross River Central Senatorial District, appears shaky as youths from the district have passed a resounding vote of no confidence on him over what they described as “poor performance and lack of effective representation.”

The declaration was made during a recent youth leaders and stakeholders’ meeting held within the district.

In his welcome remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Mobilisation, Dan Obo Jnr., stated that the gathering was convened to promote youth involvement in governance and hold elected leaders accountable. He stressed that the time had come to challenge underperformance in leadership.

Leading the charge against Senator Williams was Obuli Arikpo, Youth Chairman of Yakurr LGA, who moved the motion for a vote of no confidence, accusing the Senator of neglecting the developmental needs of the district.

The motion was seconded by Odu John, Youth Chairman of Etung LGA, who echoed the view that Senator Williams has failed to meet the expectations of his constituents.

Also speaking, Mbeh Sagas Etta, Community Relations Officer (Ikom 1 Constituency) to the Governor, praised Governor Bassey Edet Otu for his achievements in infrastructure, including road construction and hospital rehabilitation projects across the senatorial district.

Etta appealed to the governor to allow the people to democratically elect a more competent representative in 2027 and thanked the APC Chairman for keeping the senatorial ticket open to new aspirants.

Other youth leaders from the various LGAs of the district also backed the motion, lauding the governor’s development agenda and stating clearly that “there is no vacancy for Senator Eteng Jones Williams in 2027.”

The event concluded with a strong call for unity among the youth and greater political engagement, stressing that leadership must be earned through performance, not entitlement.

