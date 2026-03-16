2027: C’River North Stakeholders Rally Support For Otu, Jarigbe

A bi-partisan forum of Cross River North indigenes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has thrown its weight behind the reelection of Governor Basset Otu,and Senator representing the Senatorial district, Agom Jarigbe.

The stakeholders made the declaration yesterday in a release signed by the Governor’s Liaison officer ((House of Assembly), Cynthia Nkasi. According to Nkasi, the endorsement came after a rally in Abuja, where supporters agreed to rally the Senatorial district behind President Bola Tinubu’s return bid in 2027.

The statement said: “We reviewed the trajectory of governance under the leadership of the President, Governor and Distinguished Senator in the past years, especially in view of the evolving national political landscape.

“We are conscious of the developmental programmes, and the peoplecentred reform initiatives in our Senatorial district in particular, and the State in general.

“As a group of leaders across political divides, professional backgrounds and community leadership positions, we considered it appropriate to support President Bola Tinubu, Prince Bassey Otu and Senator Jarigbe for reelection in 2027.

“The group expressed its profound appreciation to Senator Jarigbe for his selfless movement and integration into the APC, which has helped to position the Zone for greater benefits, both from the state and Federal Government.”