2027: C’River North Stakeholders Rally Support For Gov Otu, Jarigbe

A bipartisan forum of Cross River North indigenes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has declared its support for the reelection of Governor Bassey Otu and the Senator representing the senatorial district, Agom Jarigbe.

The declaration was made on Sunday in a release signed by the Governor’s Liaison Officer (House of Assembly), Cynthia Nkasi.

According to Nkasi, the endorsement followed a rally in Abuja, where supporters pledged to back the senatorial district in aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s return bid in 2027.

“We reviewed the trajectory of governance under the leadership of the President, Governor, and Distinguished Senator over the past years, especially in light of the evolving national political landscape.

“We are conscious of the developmental programmes and people-centered reform initiatives in our senatorial district in particular, and the state in general.

“As a group of leaders across political divides, professional backgrounds, and community leadership positions, we considered it appropriate to support President Bola Tinubu, Prince Bassey Otu, and Senator Jarigbe for reelection in 2027,” the statement said.

The group also expressed profound appreciation to Senator Jarigbe for his selfless efforts and integration into the APC, which, they noted, has positioned the zone for greater benefits from both the state and federal government.

The stakeholders urged the officials to remain focused on delivering on their mandates and to seek reelection so they can continue to provide quality representation to the people.