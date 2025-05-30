2027: C’River NASS Members Endorse Tinubu, Gov Otu As Sole APC Candidates

Share

Members of the National Assembly from Cross River State have reaffirmed their earlier position to endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The federal lawmakers also unanimously endorsed the state governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, as the sole gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Cross River State.

The endorsement was made public during a press briefing held Thursday night in Calabar, where the Chairman of the Cross River State National Assembly Caucus, Senator Eteng Jonas Williams, stated that the performance of both Tinubu and Otu had exceeded expectations.

“All of us are representatives of our people, and we have decided to endorse Governor Bassey Otu as the sole governorship candidate of APC in the state,” said Senator Williams, who represents the Central Senatorial District and is a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He further noted that the decision was borne out of the legislators’ collective assessment of the governor’s achievements across the state.

“In almost every local government, we have projects, including in my own village. Governor Otu has performed exceptionally,” he said.

Present at the briefing were key members of the Cross River National Assembly delegation, including Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Southern Senatorial District), Rt. Hon. Bassey Akiba (Calabar South, Akpabuyo, and Bakassi Federal Constituency), Rt. Hon. Alex Egbonna (Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency), Hon. Emil Inyang (Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency), and Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba (Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency), among others.

The caucus emphasized that the early endorsement of both President Tinubu and Governor Otu is aimed at allowing them to focus on delivering governance without the distractions of political maneuvering ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We have come together in unity to ensure continuity and to give both leaders the needed support to consolidate on their developmental strides,” Senator Williams concluded.

The endorsement adds to growing internal momentum within the APC as it begins to shape its political strategy ahead of the next general election cycle.

