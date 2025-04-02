2027: C’River APC Rules Out Automatic Tickets For Legislators

Share

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out automatic tickets for serving members of the National Assembly and state lawmakers for the 2027 general election.

The party, however, granted automatic tickets to Governor Bassey Otu and his deputy Peter Odey. This formed part of the decision reached at the party’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Calabar yesterday.

In the meeting presided over by Cross River APC Chairman Alphonsus Ogar,the party commended the governor’s development strides.

It also lauded members of the National Assembly for their bold and courageous support for President Bola Tinubu on the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

