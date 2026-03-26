The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State may be heading towards a major political crisis ahead of the 2027 general elections, as concerned stakeholders warn that the party risks losing its stronghold if urgent corrective measures are not taken.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Ilorin, an integrity group within the party, led by an APC Chieftain AbdulGaniyu Alani, accused Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of running the party as a personal enterprise, sidelining loyal members, party elders, and grassroots mobilisers.

The group alleged that dissenting voices within the party are routinely suppressed, while members

who question leadership decisions face intimidation, marginalisation, and political exclusion.

According to the statement, internal democracy within the party has been severely undermined, with critical decisions taken unilaterally and without adequate consultation.

The stakeholders cited instances where party executive lists were allegedly altered at the last minute without due process, describing such actions as a blatant abuse of party structure and a threat to unity.

They further raised concerns over what they described as poor governance, pointing to the irregularity of state executive council meetings as evidence of a lack of transparency and

accountability.

On security, the group accused the administration of complacency, warning that the government’s approach could exacerbate the already fragile security situation in the state.

The statement also alleged manipulation of the APC e-registration exercise through the KWASIP database, claiming that the process was skewed to favour Kwara Central Senatorial District over other zones.

Despite official assurances of fairness, the group expressed concern over an alleged plot to impose the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, as the party’s

governorship candidate for 2027.

They warned that any attempt to impose an unpopular candidate could trigger mass defections, voter apathy, and protest votes against the APC.

The stakeholders also noted that the opposition, believed to be regrouping under the leadership of Bukola Saraki, is closely monitoring developments and may capitalise on the internal divisions

within the ruling party.

The group called on the APC national leadership and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene urgently, stressing that failure to restore fairness, inclusiveness, and internal democracy could cost the party Kwara State in 2027.

As part of immediate steps to address the crisis, the group recommended the convening of an urgent meeting of critical stakeholders, including APC National Assembly members, prominent gubernatorial aspirants, and other party leaders, to chart a way forward.

They further urged that any review of the situation in Kwara State should be led by respected national elders of the APC to ensure neutrality, credibility, and lasting resolution.