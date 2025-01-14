2027: Cracks in Tinubu’s Camps Lagos Assembly Removes Speaker Obasa

Share

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, impeached Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, over misappropriation of funds and lack of transparency in the management of the Assembly.

Obasa, who is one of the key men of President Bola Tinubu in the state, became Speaker of the House in June 2015 and he has been in the Assembly since 2003 when he was elected to represent Agege Constituency 1.

Some political analysts believe that the impeachment is an indication that there is a crack in Tinubu’s camp over who replaces Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the next governor of the state.

New Telegraph learnt that the President was not happy with the way and manner Obasa was disrespecting the governor, especially his actions during the last budget presentation in the state.

It was believed that the governorship ambition of the ex-Speaker without the approval of the President was another undercurrent that led to his impeachment.

Before now, Obasa had been accused of spending N17 billion to rebuild the House of Assembly gate as well as spending N200 million for the 2024 end-of-year party of the Assembly.

But in the letter of impeachment to the Deputy Speaker, who presided over plenary, Saheed Femi, Kosofe Constituency 2, accused Obasa of gross misconduct, poor leadership and highhandedness.

Saheed said: “I hereby move that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa be removed as the Speaker of this House of Assembly over the following: Gross misconduct and poor leadership which includes perpetual lateness to legislative sections and meetings; highhandedness and lack of regard for honourable members at all times, intimidation and suppression of members, including inciting members against one another.

“Others are financial improprieties, misappropriation of funds and lack of transparency in the management of the House of Assembly funds; gross abuse of office and privileges as the Speaker of the House of Assembly, authoritarian and undemocratic leadership style, and negation of trust among honourable members due to unethical practices and inability to carry all members of the Assembly along.

“Based on this, I resolve that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, be removed as the Speaker of this Assembly, and, I so move.”

Speaking after the impeachment, Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1, noted that change is inevitable; and lawmakers have decided to change the leadership of the House.

Tobun said: “The Constitution made it clear that the House has the power to regulate its proceedings. So, the members felt that they have had enough of Hon Mudashiru Obasa; and today we have unanimously agreed that Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda becomes the new Speaker of the House. “So, it was a resolution called by all members of the parliament and so be it.

And Hon Fatai Mojeed becomes the new Deputy Speaker of the House. As we speak, all the principal positions have been dissolved and all the standing committees have also been dissolved. “So, the House as you can see it, we have resolved to work together and ensure that we move the parliament to the next level.

We cannot open our eyes and allow this parliament to dwindle because we owe our constituents a duty and we owe Lagos State a duty to ensure that there is the sanctity of the House and the integrity of the House is restored. That is why we have all unanimously agreed to carry out this action to save our image and the state.”

Subsequently, the former Deputy Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Lasbat Meranda from Apapa Constituency 1, emerged as the new Speaker of the Assembly, while Fatai Mojeed emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The House also suspended the Clerk of the Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko, and he was replaced by Mr Abubakar Taiwo Ottun as the Acting Clerk of the House.

Share

Please follow and like us: